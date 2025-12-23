Islamabad: The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Kyrgyz Republic have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation to further strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.



The reaffirmation came during a meeting between H.E. Dr. Oumer Hussein Oba, Ambassador-designate of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Pakistan, and H.E. Kylychbek Sultan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic, held at the Kyrgyz Embassy in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues to enhance cooperation across political, economic, and educational sectors. Ambassador Dr. Oumer Hussein Oba, who also serves as non-resident Ambassador of Ethiopia to the Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Tajikistan, commended the Kyrgyz government for opening its diplomatic mission in Addis Ababa, describing the move as a significant step toward deepening bilateral and multilateral engagement.



Ambassador Kylychbek Sultan expressed confidence that the newly established Kyrgyz mission in Ethiopia would help broaden cooperation and create new opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

Both ambassadors agreed on the importance of facilitating high-level delegation exchanges to further consolidate the strategic partnership and strengthen diplomatic ties between Ethiopia and Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting reflects the shared resolve of both countries to expand engagement and cooperation in line with their mutual interests, according to officials familiar with the discussions.