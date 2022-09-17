Erling Haaland has pledged to score more goals as his incredible start at Manchester City continues because he feels like he is “living the dream.”

The prolific Norwegian scored against his former team Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, becoming the first player in City history to score 13 goals in as many games.

At the start of his post-game press conference, Pep Guardiola had a straightforward request. He pleaded, “Talk about John Stones, please,” referring to the man who had scored Manchester City’s amazing first goal rather than the one who had scored their extraordinary second.

At least Erling Haaland is coming up with fresh ways to show off his generational skills, even though it seems like we are all running out of new remarks to make about him.

The 13th goal of a City career that is only nine games old was the best of them thus far, not only for the circumstances in which it occurred – late on, against his previous club, to clinch a victory that the performance had hardly deserved – but also for the style of it.

When Haaland twisted his body like a kung-fu kick to raise his long left leg above his head and still manage to manipulate the finish past the defenseless goalkeeper, Joao Cancelo’s deep, searching cross—played with the outside of his boot—seemed to be too deep and looking for even Haaland to connect with.

With all of his considerable bulk and weight, Haaland appears to be suspended in midair or to have been moved into position like some sort of medieval siege weapon by the other members of his crew. When you consider that he ascends alone, it becomes even more astounding.