ISTANBUL :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met lawmakers from the pro-Kurdish DEM party Monday to discuss the next steps after PKK militants agreed to end their decades-long insurgency.DEM, Turkey’s third-biggest party, has played a key role in facilitating an emerging peace deal between the government and jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan, whose Kurdish militant group is expected to begin laying down its weapons later this week.

The meeting, which lasted just over an hour, brought together Erdogan, Efkan Ala, a senior figure in his ruling AKP, and spy chief Ibrahim Kalin with DEM lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar.”Our delegation conveyed their views and suggestions on the new stage the process has reached and what to do next,” the DEM lawmakers said in a brief statement after the talks.

DEM lawmaker Buldan called the meeting “historic”.”The process is now entering a new phase in which consultations are needed,” she told reporters before the meeting, saying it was “important to consult to take the necessary steps”.

Fellow DEM lawmaker Mithat Sancar said the new phase was “very important” and that they would “consult with the president and his delegation about the characteristics of this new phase and the upcoming requirements”.

On Sunday, the pair said they held a “very productive” meeting with Ocalan on Imrali prison island. The jailed 76-year-old PKK founder also characterised the upcoming talks with Erdogan as “historic”.DEM has submitted a proposal to set up a parliamentary commission, which Ocalan said would “play a major role” in directing the peace process.

The meeting came as the PKK was to hold a ceremony in Iraqi Kurdistan to start destroying a first tranche of weapons — which will likely take place on or around July 10-12.Ahead of the ceremony, spy chief Kalin was due to travel to Baghdad on Tuesday for high-level talks on the logistics of the disarmament process, the Hurriyet daily reported.