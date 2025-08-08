Lahore: Renowned anchor and host Iqrar-ul-Hassan recently spoke openly about his personal life in a podcast in which he spoke openly about his three wives for the first time.

During the conversation in the podcast, Iqrar-ul-Hassan wholeheartedly praised the qualities of his first love and wife Qurrat-ul-Ain Iqrar. He said that Ayni treated me like a child and adopted my every wish.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan added that Ayni (Qurat-ul-Ain) has every habit of being beautiful, another of her qualities is that she takes care of everyone and has a very big heart. I love her very much.

He added that yesterday I was talking to Arousa (second wife) about how complete and flawless Auri is and Auria herself said that Auria is an excellent person.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan added that my wives appreciate each other, this is the norm in our house.

He added that since Arousa and Aini live together, their relationship is naturally deep, while Farah’s temperament is a bit different. I have lunch with her, spend time with her and then she goes home. Our relationship is also based on love and understanding.

Social media users commented positively on the interview and highly appreciated Iqrar-ul-Hasan’s honesty, humility and emotional style.