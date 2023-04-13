Private schools in Lahore declared the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays on Thursday, more than a week before the most important Islamic festival.

Eid holidays will be observed in the province capital from Friday, April 21 to Monday, April 24. On April 25, all privately owned schools will reopen.

The Punjab School Education Department is yet to mention the Eid holidays, thus public sector employees must wait for the official announcement.

The Eidul Fitr holiday schedule is expected to be finalised by the cabinet division as of April 22, according to earlier reports in the local media. A proposal for 4-5 holidays for Eidul Fitr will reportedly be presented to the Prime Minister’s House, and the Premier will make the final decision.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council predicts that the celebration will occur on April 22, 2023, on a Saturday. The new moon will most likely arrive on April 20 at 9:13 am Pakistani time, according to officials. The crescent’s age on Ramadan 29 evening will be less than 10 hours, they added, thus there would be minimal chance of viewing the moon.