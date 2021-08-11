ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday acknowledged the efforts of Islamabad police for introducing best reforms in the department with the purpose to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

This is the first time that the police department has been performing tasks without political pressure and taking indiscriminate actions against influential people, land grabbers and drug mafia, he said while addressing at the concluding ceremony of two-day course for investigation officers (IOs) at police lines headquarters.

DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, AIG (Establishment) Dr. Naveed Atif, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omer Khan, Director Safe City Syed Bilal and senior police officials also attended the concluding ceremony.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, capacity building training courses have been started for the policemen. One of the course tilted `Digital Sample Evidence Course’ was held at School of Information Technology, Police Line Headquarters.

The lectures were delivered during the course to collect evidences from the crime scene by using latest technology and 25 investigation officers of Islamabad police participated in it.

Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan said the department was progressing due to the sincere efforts of police officials and jawans towards accomplishing their responsibilities. He also appreciated the capital police chief for launching a helpline 8090 and setting up gender protection unit to rescue the victims of gender-based violence.

Awan underscored the need to administer justice to win public trust over the department. He assured of his government’s full cooperation to bring further improvement in the force, besides addressing personnel’s grievances.

He asked the cops to earn respect for police uniform by performing their duties with honesty and diligently. DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil informed the participants about the steps being taken for improvement in the performance of Islamabad police spearheaded by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad, he said that several capacity building programs have been conducted for the policemen while citizens are being involved in the policing affairs. He said that such courses would remain continue in future to improve skills of cops.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan also appreciated the steps being taken to improve the performance of Islamabad police and make it public friendly. He distributed certificates among the participants of the course while he was also presented souvenir from Islamabad police.