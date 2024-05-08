The dissenting note in the Practice and Procedure Act case is of significance, Wajihauddin
Many things have become clear from the press conference of DG ISPR, Farooq Hameed
ISLAMABAD:Economist Mirza Akhtiar Baig’s talk in Sachi Baat program
Efforts are being made to bring the economy in the right direction
The arrival of the Saudi business delegation to Pakistan is a link in this chain
Political instability is affecting the country badly
Political instability poses a big question mark for investors,
Many old problems have been solved by SIFC,
The issue of measures to stop electricity theft was raised in the House
Nepra has confirmed that the additional units of electricity theft have been added to the bills,
On raising my question, Owais Leghari said that the MNAs will be made to visit these institutions,
According to Nepra’s quarterly report on electricity theft, electricity prices increase,
Electricity theft in other countries is 4% while in our country it is more than 20%
If you don’t bring reforms in the energy sector, you can go to default
Not doing reforms in energy sector will lead our country to darkness,
If our currency remains stable, the price of Pakistani bonds will increase further
The team will soon visit Pakistan for the upcoming agreement with the IMF
If there is no political stability, don’t expect economic stability either
Justice (retd) Wajihauddin’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
A constitutional amendment is needed for the formation of a three-judge committee
There is a tendency in the present era to surrender the powers of the court
There are discussions to amend the constitution, they need to be considered
Justice should not only be done but should also be seen to be done
Political matters go on and judges should not be a part of them,
The matter of reserved seats was referred to a three-judge committee to constitute a larger bench, said
Allocation of reserved seats is in my opinion inconsistent with the Constitution
How can the seats which are supposed to go to the winning group be given to others
Where is it written in the constitution that a party must win one seat for certain seats
A political party has the right to be allotted reserved seats whichever party it joins
It is very appropriate to suspend the decision of Election Commission and Peshawar High Court on specific seats,
Defense Analyst Brigadier (Rtd) Farooq Hameed’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
It is very clear that we have to follow the constitution and the law
The incident of May 9 is very sad which should not have happened
We all saw what happened on May 9, there should be geo-fencing
A year has passed, the matter of May 9 should not have been so long
Those responsible for May 9 who switched allegiance and are sitting in Parliament today
Those responsible for May 9 should be brought out and brought forward
Those responsible for the Memogate scandal ran away from the country and the matter was stopped,
If the May 9 incident goes to the Judicial Commission, then a Pandora’s box will open, No need to prolong the issue of May 9, close the chapter by punishing those responsible