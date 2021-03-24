KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani made it clear Wednesday that schools across the province will remain open except those located in areas put under a smart lockdown due to rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to ARY News shortly after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood’s announcement to keep educational institutions in Covid-19 hotspots closed, he said the number of infections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has risen, due to which the decision to close institutes in districts where the positivity rate is high was made.

“Thankfully, the coronavirus situation in Sindh is under control and the number of patients is relatively fewer than that in Punjab and KP,” Ghani said.

“Keeping the situation in view, we decided to keep educational institutions across Sindh province open as per routine,” he announced. However, he added, schools located in virus hotspots put under a smart lockdown will remain closed.

The minister emphasised that all private and government schools are required to maintain 50 per cent attendance and religiously follow the government-prescribed standard operating procedure (SOPs). Schools violating the SOPs will be sealed, he warned.

