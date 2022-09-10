The 11 PTI National Assembly members’ de-notification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was suspended on Saturday by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A day after declaring that the PTI’s en masse resignations have been suspect due to one of the party’s lawmakers claiming he did not resign from his seat in the National Assembly, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the written ruling.

Prior to that, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Speaker of the National Assembly, accepted the resignation of these 11 PTI members, and the electoral commission then de-notified them.

Shad is instructed by IHC to continue serving as a legislator

Note that PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad contested his resignation in the IHC, claiming that although he had shown support for the 123 MNAs who had quit their seats, he had never actually resigned.

Shad’s case was heard by IHC CJ Minallah. The decision ordered him to continue acting as a legislator and rejected the ECP notification that de-notified him.

Suri, who was acting as the NA’s interim speaker following Asad Qaiser’s resignation, accepted each resignation on April 15.

But after Raja Pervez Ashraf was chosen as speaker, he decided to call each MNA individually to confirm their resignations.

PTI's request that IHC accepts all of its resignations simultaneously is rejected