ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet will today consider a nine-point agenda including amendments to the import policy of personal baggage, transfer of residence and vehicles under the gift scheme.

The Economic Coordination Committee meeting will be held today at 1 pm under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The meeting will also review amendments to the Import Policy Order 2022 for streamlining the pre-shipment inspection regime.

In addition, the meeting will also consider allowing the import and export of gold, gold jewelry, precious stones. The withdrawal of the SRO of suspension of import and export of gold, jewelry and precious stones will also be considered.

The meeting will also approve technical supplementary grants worth crores of rupees for various ministries and divisions.