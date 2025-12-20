ISLAMABAD:A meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) chaired by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Saturday, approved 11 projects pertaining to various sectors, ranging from transport to communications and the environment.

The meeting was attended by the minister for planning, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, ministers from Sindh & KPK, various federal secretaries from the concerned ministries and provincial heads of the development departments, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a press release.

The committee approved revised PC-1 of Dasu Hydropower Project, besides it also approved a policy paper regarding training opportunities for up to 10,000 young engineers annually who would be placed in development projects.