ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Qaiser on Saturday accused authorities of blocking his travel to Gilgit-Baltistan, saying he was stopped from reaching Islamabad airport and missed his scheduled flight to Skardu for an election campaign.

Qaiser told a news conference in Islamabad that he was en route to Skardu, where “all political parties are going” to participate in the ongoing campaign for the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections scheduled for June 7.

“Today I was supposed to go to Skardu. Other political leaders, including Bilawal Zardari, have also gone there,” he said, adding that he was not allowed to travel.

He alleged that Punjab police stopped him from proceeding towards the airport and effectively placed him under restriction until his flight had departed.

“The Punjab police stopped me from going to Gilgit-Baltistan,” Qaiser said, adding that he was also prevented from entering the airport area.

Qaiser termed the incident an attempt to obstruct political activity, saying that all political parties should be provided a “level playing field” during the election campaign.

“I demand from the Chief Election Commissioner that all political parties must be given a level playing field,” he said. “If a level playing field cannot be provided to everyone, then they should resign from their post.”

The PTI leader said that such actions undermined electoral fairness and urged authorities to ensure equal opportunity for all political parties participating in the GB elections.