Earthquake tremors were felt in Sibi district of Balochistan, spreading fear and panic among the citizens.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake measured 3 in magnitude and was recorded at a depth of 15-kilometre. The epicenter was 40-kilometre southwest of Sibi.

After the earthquake, people came out of their homes reciting the Kalima Tayyaba. There have been no reports of any loss of life or property after the earthquake.

It should be remembered that on Wednesday, earthquake tremors were felt in Sibi district and its surroundings, with a magnitude of 3.1 recorded. The earthquake had a depth of 10-kilometre and its epicenter was 60-kilometre northeast of Sibi.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale jolted Kalat and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on Tuesday.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Kalat due to earthquake. The local administration and rescue agencies are closely monitoring the situation.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located near Kalat at the depth of 12 kilometres.