On Saturday, a significant earthquake in western Afghanistan claimed over 2,000 lives, according to the Taliban leadership, and left others maimed and homeless. This occurred as UN agencies pressured Islamabad to weigh the consequences of forcibly repatriating Afghan refugees.

Concerns expressed by humanitarian organisations about the hardships Pakistani authorities may subject hundreds of thousands of Afghans to as they move forward with a contentious plan to evict all “illegal aliens” by the end of this month were accompanied by reports of the disaster’s devastation.

The drive, which has drawn criticism for attempting to forcibly reintegrate those who had left the violence, persecution, and poverty in Afghanistan, has being pursued by the caretaker government with an unspeakably enthusiasm, with one ministry even keeping track of undocumented migrants’ remaining days in the nation by maintaining a countdown on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, there are several stories of refugee camps being closed, Afghan tenants being ordered to leave their homes, and police rounding up Afghans nationwide, including men, women, and children who are both documented and undocumented.

It is understandable that Islamabad’s unexpected decision to turn its back on Afghan refugees has alarmed and shocked rights organisations and more hospitable Pakistanis. Is it truly the best course of action for the Pakistani government to demand that migrants and refugees, especially those without identification, return?

To uproot hundreds of thousands of individuals who have made a living in Pakistan and send them back to a dangerous and unstable future seems unnecessary. The brief window of time given to them to pack up and go only serves to reinforce this perception.

In order to promptly settle this matter, the UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration must actively collaborate with the Pakistani government. Both organisations have come out to protect the rights of Afghan refugees. Reports state that the regional authoritiesIn order to ensure that individuals being deported do not lose what little they do have, international oversight is at the very least necessary for the ongoing endeavour to deport all foreigners who do not have a valid passport or visa.

There have been reports of dishonest people taking advantage of helpless Afghans by demanding bribes to guarantee their safety; the Pakistani authorities have a duty to immediately stop such despicable acts.

The entire procedure should ideally be rethought, but even if the choice cannot be changed, the Afghans who are returning need to be treated with kindness. That is their due.