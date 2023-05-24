KARACHI: In Khairpur, Sindh, an intermediate student died while taking the board examination when loadshedding caused the exam room to become extremely hot and stuffy.

According to reports, hundreds of students attended the Government Degree College in the Thiri neighbourhood of the city to take their board exams for 11th grade.

Mehtab Ali, the victim who passed away, was writing a paper when he became unconscious. He was taken to the hospital and later declared dead by doctors.

Due to a supply and demand imbalance and the nation’s rising warmth, load shedding is occurring throughout the nation.

Due to the hot heat, Ismail Rahoo, the Sindh Minister for University and Board Education, earlier pleaded with the authorities to provide a constant supply of electricity during the exam period.

Summer break will start at all educational institutions on June 1 and last until July 31 of 2023, according to a statement from the Sindh government.