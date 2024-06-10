Our government is trying to provide relief to the people, Nasir Butt
Reduction in interest rate will reduce cost of production, Mirza Akhtiar Baig
ISLAMABAD:PPP leader Fathullah Mian Khel’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi Saay”.
Due to reduction in interest rate, inflation will come down a lot, Fathullah Mian Khel
There is a lot of pressure from Islamic organizations to abolish usury
Leader of Muslim League-N Nasir Butt’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
A reduction in interest rate is welcome, it is a sign of reduction in inflation, Nasir Butt
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is doing a great job in Punjab
Package has been given to farmers, new policy will be made
Petrol, flour, chicken and many commodities have become cheaper, said PML-N leader
The government has been in place for a few days now, people should not be disappointed,
The law of defamation was made so that those who lie on TV can be punished
UK law states that black money is returned to the country from which it is exported
Founder PTI and Malik Riaz were thinking that the next 10 years are also theirs,
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China will have very good effects,
The government is also trying to bring political stability, said PML-N leader
Whoever has any problem should sit and talk with the party
Economist Mirza Akhtar Baig’s talk in Sachi Baat program
Reduction of interest rate was very important to control inflation, Mirza Akhtar
Due to the high markup rate, businesses closed, new industries did not start,
Reduction in interest rate will reduce cost of production
24% interest rate payments were very difficult for banks
We expect the markup rate to be brought down to single digits,
IMF’s condition is that taxes should be increased in three sectors
Businessmen and the government are at odds over increasing taxes in these sectors
We are on increasing old taxes instead of new taxes
Raising revenue alone will not solve the problems, spending will also have to be reduced, opined
There is no example in the world of filer or non-filer
Anyone who is a non-filer is a tax evader, there should be no exemption, Akhtar Bagh
Whenever national defense is discussed, Dr. Abdul Qadeer’s name will be mentioned in it,
If we talk about atomic bomb, the names of former prime minister Zulfiqar Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif will be mentioned,
Nawaz Sharif faced a lot of difficulties when he carried out nuclear explosions
Nawaz Sharif said that India has done 5 blasts, so we will do 6,
Mian Nawaz Sharif has described the founder of PTI as a crying baby,
Founder PTI said I am kept in death cell, he is lying