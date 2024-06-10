Our government is trying to provide relief to the people, Nasir Butt

Reduction in interest rate will reduce cost of production, Mirza Akhtiar Baig

ISLAMABAD:PPP leader Fathullah Mian Khel’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi Saay”.

Due to reduction in interest rate, inflation will come down a lot, Fathullah Mian Khel

There is a lot of pressure from Islamic organizations to abolish usury

Leader of Muslim League-N Nasir Butt’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

A reduction in interest rate is welcome, it is a sign of reduction in inflation, Nasir Butt

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is doing a great job in Punjab

Package has been given to farmers, new policy will be made

Petrol, flour, chicken and many commodities have become cheaper, said PML-N leader

The government has been in place for a few days now, people should not be disappointed,

The law of defamation was made so that those who lie on TV can be punished

UK law states that black money is returned to the country from which it is exported

Founder PTI and Malik Riaz were thinking that the next 10 years are also theirs,

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China will have very good effects,

The government is also trying to bring political stability, said PML-N leader

Whoever has any problem should sit and talk with the party

Economist Mirza Akhtar Baig’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Reduction of interest rate was very important to control inflation, Mirza Akhtar

Due to the high markup rate, businesses closed, new industries did not start,

Reduction in interest rate will reduce cost of production

24% interest rate payments were very difficult for banks

We expect the markup rate to be brought down to single digits,

IMF’s condition is that taxes should be increased in three sectors

Businessmen and the government are at odds over increasing taxes in these sectors

We are on increasing old taxes instead of new taxes

Raising revenue alone will not solve the problems, spending will also have to be reduced, opined

There is no example in the world of filer or non-filer

Anyone who is a non-filer is a tax evader, there should be no exemption, Akhtar Bagh

Whenever national defense is discussed, Dr. Abdul Qadeer’s name will be mentioned in it,

If we talk about atomic bomb, the names of former prime minister Zulfiqar Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif will be mentioned,

Nawaz Sharif faced a lot of difficulties when he carried out nuclear explosions

Nawaz Sharif said that India has done 5 blasts, so we will do 6,

Mian Nawaz Sharif has described the founder of PTI as a crying baby,

Founder PTI said I am kept in death cell, he is lying