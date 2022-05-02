<!-- wp:image {"width":1048,"height":629} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/626ef0d871cbf.jpg" alt="he district administration launched an anti-encroachment campaign in Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan valley.\u2014 Dawn" width="1048" height="629"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>MANSEHRA: The <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">district administration<\/a> launched an anti-encroachment campaign in Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan valley, and removed tented villages and prefabricated structures on Sunday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe can\u2019t allow anybody to disturb the beauty of Kaghan valley while erecting tented villages and prefabricated structures on the government land,\u201d deputy commissioner Adnan Khan told a meeting before launching the campaign.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A joint team of the district administration,<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> tehsil administration<\/a>, police department and Kaghan Development Authority pulled down the temporary structures and tented villages installed at the entrance of Naran town.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The shovel and excavator machines also pulled down all sorts of structures coming in the right of way of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A heavy contingent of police also took part in the drive carried out mostly in the absence of encroachers\/owners.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The tourism activities had though started following reopening of the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">MNJ road to traffic,<\/a> the valley expected aheavy influx of tourists on Eidul Fitr and onward thissummer season.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The meeting, held in Naran before launch of the anti-encroachment drive with deputy commissioner in the chair, also decided not to allow jeeps inside Naran city to avoid blockade of the artery during Eid days.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The meeting was attended among others by the district police officer and heads of different departments.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->