Dr Zafar appeals nation to avoid handshake, hugs

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday while appealing not to attend gatherings, avoiding handshake or hugs said that the nation always supported the government in tough times. Addressing a joint news conference with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the coronavirus has spread to 176 countries and the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 220,000.Praising China, the special assistant said that there is no example as to the way brotherly country has contained the virus and we need to learn from Beijing’s experience. Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government is working on a Financial Stimulus Package to help the labour class and daily wagers.She said that the package will soon be presented to the Prime Minister for formal approval, adding that a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to devise a plan to avoid economic slowdown in the country. Dr Awan said directions have been given to provincial governments to take strict actions against those elements, who attempt to hoard food and create artificial shortage of edible items. In his remarks, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar said Pakistan s armed forces are cooperating with federal and provincial governments to protect the nation from covid-19.He said the armed forces are active and a medical plan of action has been devised to address the issue.The DG ISPR said the armed forces are also supporting the civil administration at international airports.