Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is facilitating the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals who are expected to transit through Karachi in the “coming days”.

“Pakistan is pleased to facilitate the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals,” DPM Dar posted on X.

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“This includes 8 Iranian fishermen rescued at sea by the British vessel MMA Valour after their boat ran aground, and 22 Iranian crew members from the vessel Lenore/Davina, recently interdicted by US authorities. Both groups are expected to transit through Karachi in the coming days.”

Islamabad has already facilitated the repatriation of over a dozen Iranian sailors who were on vessels seized on the high seas by the United States last month.

The deputy prime minister said Pakistan is working in close coordination with Iranian, US, and UK authorities to ensure the safe transit and early return of the nationals to their home country.

He added that Pakistan remains committed to humanitarian cooperation and will continue to extend all possible assistance in such cases.

DPM said that both groups are expected to transit through Karachi in the coming days before returning to Iran.

It is to be noted here that on May 15, DPM Dar announced that the government had successfully repatriated 11 Pakistanis and 20 Iranians through Singapore who were on board vessels seized by the US.

US authorities had seized several vessels in May after their Navy enforced a blockade of Iranian ports, following failed talks aimed at ending the conflict over the Strait of Hormuz.

The deputy prime minister had expressed gratitude to the US and Singapore’s governments for their support and engagement “throughout the process,” which was undertaken at Pakistan’s request.

Dar had also appreciated the government of Thailand for facilitating transit through Bangkok at Pakistan’s request.