The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has warned parents to be extremely careful when sharing pictures or videos of children on social media, as artificial intelligence (AI) could allow these images to be dangerously misused.

According to experts, even ordinary family photos can be turned into fake and inappropriate content after falling into the hands of cybercriminals.

According to foreign media reports, the growing trend of sharing pictures of children on social media, which experts call ‘Sharenting’, has raised new concerns.

The National Crime Agency says criminals are using artificial intelligence to transform ordinary images into realistically fake images and videos, which can be used to create illegal child sexual exploitation content.

Data from the Internet Watch Foundation also confirms this worrying trend. According to the organization, approximately 3,500 fake photos and videos of children generated by AI were reported during 2025, while the number of such cases was only 13 in 2024. According to experts, this increase shows that this type of cybercrime is spreading rapidly.

Experts advise parents to keep their social media profiles private and share children’s photos only with trusted people. For this purpose, the use of ‘close friends’ or other privacy features can be effective.

Experts have also suggested that parents talk openly with children on this topic and ask them whether they agree to their photos or videos being shared online. According to them, respecting children’s digital privacy and taking precautions has become more important than ever in the current era.