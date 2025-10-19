Asif Mahmood

The recent Doha understanding between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban with the support of Qatar and Turkey marks a turning point in regional diplomacy. Pakistan has finally moved from being a patient neighbor to an active architect of stability in South Asia.

For years Islamabad appealed to the Taliban government to address Pakistan’s security concerns. Cross border attacks by TTP and BLA militants based inside Afghanistan continued despite repeated warnings. This time Pakistan responded with clarity and resolve. Targeted strikes were carried out against known terrorist hideouts, sending a firm message that Pakistan seeks peace but will not tolerate aggression or indifference toward its sovereignty.

That clarity brought the Taliban back to the table. Diplomacy succeeds only when backed by strength. Pakistan’s leadership combined patience with power and strategy with principle. In Doha, our delegation negotiated not from weakness but from conviction, guided by law, morality, and national interest.

Qatar and Turkey played a critical and stabilizing role in this process. Their mediation was grounded in brotherhood and mutual respect. Both nations share deep cultural and religious ties with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Their involvement gave the talks credibility and helped shape an agreement that carries weight. With them now serving as guarantors, the Taliban will find it difficult to evade responsibility if they fail again to curb terrorism.

Under the new arrangement, the Afghan Taliban are direct stakeholders in Pakistan’s security. If any attack originates from Afghan soil, the Taliban will be held accountable for sheltering or ignoring those involved. This understanding ends the old pattern where the Taliban denied responsibility while militants used Afghan territory against Pakistan.

Equally important is Pakistan’s success in internationalizing the issue of anti-Pakistan militants. By engaging Turkey and Qatar, Islamabad has turned what was once a bilateral grievance into a regional cause. This step limits space for Indian influence inside Afghanistan. For years India has exploited Afghan instability to fund and facilitate terrorist groups targeting Pakistan. The new Doha understanding has closed much of that space, which explains India’s visible discomfort.

Across Pakistan, this development has been received positively. People recognize that the goal is not confrontation but dignity and security. Ordinary Afghans too hope for lasting peace after decades of bloodshed. Yet Pakistan must remain vigilant. The Taliban’s track record of unfulfilled promises requires continuous monitoring, national unity, and a strong defensive posture.

Going forward, Pakistan must keep a close watch on the agreement’s implementation. Regular progress reports through Qatar and Turkey will be essential. Future cooperation in trade, border movement, or development must depend entirely on the removal of all anti-Pakistan terrorist groups from Afghan territory.

The Doha understanding is not the end of a journey but the beginning of a new phase. It shows that Pakistan’s foreign policy, when driven by clarity and principle, can achieve real results. The world is observing how Pakistan is transforming its strength into stability and its resolve into peace.

The message is loud and clear: Pakistan wants peace with all neighboring countries but it’s own security comes first. No compromise on that on any pretext.