The world had its eyes late Wednesday on the inauguration ceremony of US President Joe Biden, who was seen on the big day wearing a custom blue suit made by iconic 81-year-old American designer Ralph Lauren.

Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden donned an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress prepared for her by the famous “Markarian” brand’s illustrious young costume creator, Alexandra O’Neill.According to the monthly fashion journal, Ralph Lauren had designed and stitched President Biden’s suit, tie, and overcoat in the same fabric as his mask.

Meanwhile, the First Lady’s matching coat was adorned with a dark blue velvet collar and Swarovski crystals in the same colour. She paired the look with a silk face mask, also by Markarian.

VP Kamala Harris wore an outfit by Black American designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. She opted for a bright purple coat and matching dress, which she paired with a black mask and her signature pearls.

Moreover, former First Lady Michelle Obama looked to one of her favourite fashion designers as she attended the historic 59th presidential inauguration donning a raspberry-hued look designed by Los Angeles-based Sergio Hudson.

“The former first lady wore a matching coat, turtleneck, and trousers with Hudson’s signature gold belt. Obama finished off the look with a silk face mask by Christy Rilling and Stuart Weitzman shoes,”