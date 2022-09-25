The other two members of the renowned “Big Three” may be considering retirement now that Roger Federer has retired from tennis,

Given Federer’s 41-year-recent old’s troubles with injuries and form, his decision was not surprising, but the Swiss great’s tearful exit from the sport was still greeted with sadness by fans and former competitors.

The longevity of his great opponents, Rafa Nadal and Djokovic, has come into a clearer light as a result of his departure, and fans and commentators have questioned how the men’s tennis industry would fare if it lost its most marketable players. But Djokovic is still active and motivated and isn’t considering retiring

After playing tennis for the first time since winning his 21st Grand Slam singles championship at Wimbledon on Saturday,

“I still feel like my body is doing me a favor and paying attention to me. That, in my opinion, is the key after you’re beyond 35.

With their own accomplishments and compelling rivalries, the so-called “Big Three” of men’s basketball revolutionized the sport. Between them, they have won 63 Grand Slam singles titles.

Nadal, 36, of Spain, who played with numbing injections before each match in Paris while winning a men’s record 22nd major title at the French Open, was forced to consider retirement in 2021 because of a persistent foot problem. He did so again this year.