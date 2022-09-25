A local Islamabad court on Sunday approved a one-day physical remand of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, the suspect’s father, for his alleged involvement in the crime at a Chak Shahzad residence. This came as police continued to investigate the murder of a Canadian national who was allegedly killed by her husband.

The journalist’s son Shahnawaz Amir was detained by the police on Friday after he was accused of killing his wife Sara Inam, 37, the day after she returned from Dubai, where she had been working.

The event happened at a farmhouse where the suspect and his mother were residing in the Shahzad Town neighborhood of the city.

Shahnawaz was brought before Judicial Magistrate Mubasher Hasan Chishti on Saturday, where Islamabad Police successfully obtained a two-day physical remand for him.

Police had also gone to a neighborhood court on Saturday to ask for arrest warrants for Ayaz. After the court issued the warrants, he was arrested later in the day.

The main suspect, Ayaz, and his son Shahnawaz were presented before judge Zahid Tirmizi at the hearing today.

The journalist said in court that he had alerted the police about the murder and claimed that they did not even know where his farmhouse was.

Ayaz was not even mentioned in the case, according to his attorney. Police maintained that the case involved the murder of a Canadian national and was a high-profile one. The investigative officer asked the judge to order the journalist to be physically detained for five days.

The police were questioned by the court on the journalist’s arrest. Ayaz Amir “lied to his [latest] daughter-in-law” while attending his son’s wedding in Chakwal, according to the police.

Ayaz refuted the assertion, claiming that he had told the deceased about his son’s prior marriage. Shahnawaz is a drug addict, he declared, declining to represent his son in court.

The journalist was given a one-day physical remand after the court heard arguments.

The case’s police complaint maker

Despite the presence of a legal heir, Sara Inam’s uncle, and the complaint he had filed in relation to his niece’s death, the police eventually joined the investigation against Shahnawaz Amir.

The police performed the autopsy discreetly as well, and early on Saturday morning, in response to a police officer’s complaint, an FIR was filed.

Ikram Rahim, the deceased’s uncle, was discovered by police after a man contacted them and gave the team in charge of the investigation Mr. Rahim’s phone number. As a result, Mr. Rahim filed a police complaint and claimed that Shahnawaz Amir killed his wife “in connivance with his parents.”