Actor and singer Asher Wajahat explained the reason for distancing himself from his famous artist friends.

Close friendships are common in the showbiz industry and Hania Amir’s friendly relations with many artists are well-known. There was a time when Hania was seen hanging out and having fun with young actor and singer Asher Wajahat and their close friendship was also discussed in the industry.

However, in June 2021, a video surfaced in which Hania Amir, Asher Wajahat and her brother Nail were seen lip-syncing to music and apparently lying together in a very casual manner, but their style was found to be very inappropriate by fans and social media users. This video was heavily criticized and this video went viral on social media.

Since then, Asher Wajahat and Hania Aamir have not been seen together on social media. During a recent podcast, Asher Wajahat said that a well-known actor had advised him to focus on his work instead of appearing with celebrities so that his abilities could grow and his talent could be recognized.

Asher clarified that he still meets with these friends but does not share these moments on social media.