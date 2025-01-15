I don’t think these negotiations will be successful, SK Niazi

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan group of News Paper and chairman Roze News Sk Niazi Exclusive Conversation with Spokesperson of the Government Negotiation Committee Irfan Siddiqui Irfan Siddiqui It was always a pleasure talking to you, SK Niazi. No party said that talks should not take place.

Dialogue is the solution to all problems, we should talk Problems can only be solved through dialogue.We were facing difficulties from other sides People on the other side used to call us names, I don’t want to create bitterness. They used to say, “This is so-and-so, we can’t talk to him.The second argument they used to give was that we will talk to those who have authority.

They used to say that we will not talk to powerless people, Irfan Siddiqui They used to say that we will not negotiate with them, they are puppets.Finally, they came to the conclusion that they would have to talk to him. PTI founder finally formed a committee for talks, says Irfan Siddiqui After the committee was formed, he contacted Speaker Aryaz Sadiq, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq contacted the Prime Minister to form his committee, And then a committee was formed on the instructions of the Prime Minister,

The Prime Minister included all his allies in this committee. This committee also includes PML, PPP, MQM, BAP, and Abdul Aleem Khan. Our first meeting was held on December 23, and some things were decided in it, Irfan Siddiqui In the first meeting, the negotiation committee expressed its desire to meet with the founder of PTI, We said we would arrange a meeting with your PTI founder. We had agreed with them that you would give your demands in writing.

So that we can consider their demands, After the first meeting, he was arranged to meet with PTI founder Even after arranging a meeting, there was no writing from him. I don’t think these negotiations will be successful, SK Niazi Now differences are arising between the government and the PPP

Negotiations should take place Nothing is impossible. When two parties sit down, solutions to problems emerge. PTI founder has called for civil disobedience. Inflation is on the rise in the country, says SK Niazi People are still unemployed. Political stability must be brought to the country, says SK Niazi Some got a discount and some didn’t, Irfan Siddiqui Second, this appeal can be filed in the High Court, I Third, this appeal can be made in the Supreme Court, These are punishments under the Army Act,

Imagine us, the Supreme Court used to give us punishments that there is no appeal against You didn’t take salary from your son, go home, they said no appeal, this was a court ten times ahead of the Army Act for us,