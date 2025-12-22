Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, held a special session with the students and faculty of Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi.

The session focused on the importance of understanding the background and real facts behind information spreading on social media to avoid misleading narratives.

Students emphasized the need to assess the credibility of information circulating online, noting that it is crucial to distinguish between false and accurate details to prevent harm.

During the session, DG ISPR answered all questions satisfactorily, clearing many misconceptions and fostering better understanding.

The students also highlighted that such awareness sessions play a vital role in helping young people understand the facts, critically assess national narratives, and become responsible citizens.

Faculty members encouraged students to channel their energy into positive and creative pursuits, advising them to focus on honing their skills.

At the end of the session, students expressed their admiration for the professional services of the Pakistan Army and reaffirmed their unwavering support with the statement, “Pak Army is with us, and we are with Pak Army.”