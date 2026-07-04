Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his family and military leadership were martyred in a joint attack by Israel and the United States on February 28.

According to the international news agency, the funeral of Shaheed Ali Khamenei began yesterday, July 3, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, when international delegations visited the bodies, recited Fateha and wrote words of condolence.

Today, July 4, the bodies of Shaheed Ali Khamenei and his family were placed in a glass coffin for public viewing, where millions of mourners from all over the country will also recite Fateha throughout the day.

Tomorrow, Sunday, July 5, a funeral prayer will be offered at dawn, in which more than 10 million people, including representatives from 100 countries, are expected to participate. After that, the body will be taken from Tehran to Qom in a procession.

The body will be taken from Qom to the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala the next day, and funeral prayers will be offered there as well. After that, the body will be brought back to Iran and buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on July 9.

Iranian media has claimed that the funeral prayers of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family will be led by prominent Shia religious scholars in different cities.

The funeral prayer in Tehran will be led by Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani Tabrizi, while the funeral prayers in Qom will be led by Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi and in Mashhad by Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani.

There has been no final announcement yet regarding the attendance of Ali Khamenei’s son and current Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, at the funeral prayers.

BBC Persian claimed that Ali Akbar, the secretary of funeral administrative affairs, said that the decision on the participation of Mojtaba Khamenei will be made by the Supreme Leader’s family.

If the family decides to attend the funeral, it will be formally announced by his office.

It should be remembered that Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the position of Supreme Leader on February 28, 2026, after the martyrdom of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and mother on the first day of the war, but he has not appeared in public yet.