Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has shared disturbing details about his health, saying that he is facing a painful medical issue, but has decided to perform on stage to fulfill his professional commitments.

In a video message released on social media, Sonu Nigam revealed that he is facing the problem of “pinched nerves”, due to which he has been undergoing various medical examinations and tests for the past one week. According to him, several tests including MRI and CT scan have been done to diagnose the disease, while he is also taking continuous medication.

The singer said that the physiotherapy sessions proved to be extremely painful for him. He said that to reduce the intensity of the pain, he has to take painkillers, which have also affected his voice. According to Sonu Nigam, his throat is feeling heavy due to the medication, which is a matter of concern for any singer.

He added that the muscle relaxants he was given have affected his physical condition as well as his confidence. However, he does not want to disappoint his fans and is ready for his upcoming live performance after a long break.

Sonu Nigam said that although his confidence has decreased due to physical discomfort and a sore throat, he will still perform on stage because it is important for him to fulfill the promise he made to his fans.

After the singer’s video surfaced, fans have expressed their best wishes and prayers for him on social media. Several users praised his professional commitment and determination and prayed for a speedy recovery, while many fans said that Sonu Nigam’s passion and love for his art are commendable.