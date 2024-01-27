World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wept as he spoke about the suffering of Gaza, a victim of Israeli brutality.

Tedros choked up while speaking about Gaza at a meeting of the Gaza Health Emergency in Geneva.

During his speech, Tedros was silent for a few moments and said that despite the effort, there are no words to say, the situation in Gaza is indescribable.

It should be noted that despite the decision of the International Court of Justice, Israeli attacks on Gaza continued. At least 11 Palestinians, including Palestinian journalist Ayad al-Rawagh, were martyred in the Israeli attack on the Nusirat camp. The number of martyrs has exceeded 183 in the last 24 hours.

The decision of the International Court of Justice against Israel on the genocide of Palestinians

It should also be remembered that the International Court of Justice, at the request of South Africa, declared in its interim decision on Israel’s request regarding the genocide of the Palestinians that some of the accusations of the genocide of the Palestinians by Israel are true. , Israel to allow humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Despite the decision of the International Court of Justice, Israeli attacks on Gaza continued, and 183 more Palestinians martyred

Out of the 17-member panel of the International Court of Justice, 16 judges were present and the President of the International Court of Justice delivered the interim verdict.

15 judges of the International Court of Justice supported the decision and 2 opposed it, while the emergency orders of the International Court of Justice were passed by a majority of 2-15.

The International Court of Justice said in the interim decision that many lives and infrastructure have been lost in the Israeli attacks in response to the Hamas attack, many UN agencies have presented resolutions against the Israeli attacks.

The International Organization of Justice expressed concern about the human loss in Gaza and said that the Israeli attacks in Gaza have caused massive civilian deaths and the Court is aware of the extent of the human tragedy in Gaza.

The International Court of Justice also rejected the Israeli request to suspend the Gaza Genocide case and declared that it will not dismiss the Genocide case against Israel, there is enough evidence of the Genocide case against Israel, and some accusations against Israel. Genocide falls within the provisions of the Convention.