Every time a new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) assumes command of the armed forces, a lavish ceremony is held, and the “baton of command” is passed with an unseen fervour.During the process, the Malacca Cane, also known as the baton, is passed over with the departing army chief’s eyes set on his successor as if to caution him to defend the baton’s honour with his life in both the worst and the best of times to come.

Let’s look into what the command baton means. Even if the ancient sorcerers’ magic wands were still in use, this one is much more effective than any of them. The ceremonial turning over of the reins of command from the outgoing army chief to the incoming one is the main component of the authority transfer ceremony.

The COAS and commanders are obliged to bring a command cane at specific times.When saluting the flag, receiving a guard of honour, or watching a parade, army officers are required to always carry the command cane.

The command cane is not used when the COAS interacts with the president, prime minister, or other important civilian officials. Command canes are a standard part of the uniforms worn by senior army officers like Corps Commanders and GOCs.