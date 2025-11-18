The drop in temperature in Rawalpindi has started limiting dengue activities.

According to the Health Department, Rawalpindi is witnessing a clear decrease in dengue cases due to the winter season. 10 cases of dengue were reported in the last 24 hours, while 10 patients affected by dengue are under treatment in different hospitals.

According to DHO Health Rawalpindi Dr. Jawad, 1548 positive cases of dengue have been reported across the district so far, but the good news is that no deaths due to dengue have been reported this season.

According to the Rawalpindi Health Department, a total of 236 people were screened this season, while 1361 teams have been continuing dengue surveillance work across the district since January 1, 2025.

According to the report, so far this season, 66,15,733 houses have been checked, during which more than 214,000 larva hotspots were discovered. In this season, 29,274 larvae were found positive in 19,6271 places, while a total of 243,300 larvae were recovered.

Strict action was also taken against violations of dengue SOPs. This season, 4,852 FIRs were registered across Rawalpindi, 1,945 buildings were sealed, and 3,767 challans were issued.

According to CO Health Dr. Ehsan Ghani, Rs. 11,439,070 were collected as fines for violations of SOPs. The Health Department says that dengue activity is expected to decrease further with a further decrease in temperature, however, citizens have been instructed to continue to follow precautionary measures.