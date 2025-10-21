Dengue cases are on the rise across Sindh. According to the latest report of the health department, 920 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported this year.

According to the details, most of these cases have come from Karachi division. According to the data released by the Sindh Health Department, 276 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province this month, after which the total number of dengue cases has reached 920 during the year 2025.

Karachi division is the most affected by dengue, where 124 cases have been reported so far, 82 in Hyderabad, 58 in Mirpurkhas, 9 in Sukkur, 2 in Shaheed Benazirabad, while 1 case has been reported in Larkana.

Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho says that the Sindh government has further intensified the anti-dengue campaign across the province. Orders have been issued in all districts to improve spraying, fogging and drainage systems. All Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers have been instructed not to allow water to accumulate in any area as this is the biggest cause of mosquito breeding.

Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the government’s priority is to give equal attention to urban and rural areas. Separate units have been set up in all government hospitals for dengue patients where free treatment and testing facilities are available. He appealed to the public not to allow water to accumulate in the courtyards, roofs and pots of their houses. Use mosquito repellent sprays and immediately contact the nearest hospital in case of fever. This disease is preventable, if we all show responsibility, it can be controlled soon.

The Sindh Health Minister assured that the Sindh government’s dengue monitoring teams are active in the affected districts on a daily basis and the situation is being continuously reviewed.