India’s terror is being unmasked globally. The hydra headed monster is finally being checked by the international community. The United States Department of Justice’s latest revelations have vindicated Pakistan’s long-standing warnings about India’s state-sponsored terrorism and extrajudicial operations abroad. The unfolding evidence of Indian intelligence involvement in transnational killings exposes not only New Delhi’s contempt for international law but also its dangerous attempt to export repression beyond its borders.

The case of the alleged murder-for-hire plot against Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York has sent shockwaves through global legal and diplomatic circles. According to US prosecutors, Indian nationals, including Nikhil Gupta and intelligence officer Vikash Yadav, were directly linked to this sinister conspiracy. The same network is suspected of orchestrating the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in 2023. Together, these incidents lay bare a disturbing pattern of Indian state complicity in eliminating political dissidents abroad.

The trail of evidence is damning. Court documents and hundreds of WhatsApp messages and emails trace a coordinated international campaign of intimidation and assassination stretching across the United States, Canada, Nepal, and even Pakistan. These are not rogue acts but part of a systematic policy, an instrument of coercion employed by a state increasingly intolerant of dissent. India’s actions have brazenly violated the UN Charter, which forbids interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, as well as fundamental human rights treaties that guarantee activists and refugees the right to safety and expression.

India’s reach does not end in North America. Sikh activists and exiled voices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates have reported harassment and threats. By targeting individuals who have sought protection under international law, India has not only undermined the sovereignty of these states but has also placed bilateral relations under unprecedented strain.

This pattern of extrajudicial violence reveals a regime intoxicated by impunity. The same state that speaks of democracy and secularism has built an apparatus of fear that extends across continents. The global community can no longer ignore India’s transformation into a rogue actor that manipulates diplomatic cover to carry out assassinations on foreign soil.

Pakistan’s stance has been clear and consistent. For years, Islamabad has cautioned the world about India’s use of state machinery for terrorism and subversion. The US investigation now stands as an international endorsement of that position. It exposes New Delhi’s hypocrisy and lends credibility to Pakistan’s call for accountability.

What began as isolated incidents have now coalesced into a pattern of global misconduct. The silence of the so-called champions of human rights would only embolden India further. The time has come for an unambiguous global responsea collective effort to , hold India accountable for violating international norms, endangering the sovereignty of other nations, and weaponizing terror against its own diaspora.

The truth is now undeniable: India’s campaign of repression has outgrown its borders, and the world is finally beginning to see it for what it is, a calculated assault on justice, sovereignty, and human dignity.