ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has met with PML-N chief Mian Nawaz Sharif.

After the media frenzy over Khawaja Asif’s resignation, he denied it on social media, after which he met party leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today.

In the important meeting between the two leaders, matters of mutual interest and the overall political situation in the country were discussed.

It should be noted that Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had claimed in the past regarding bureaucracy that more than half of the country’s bureaucracy has acquired property in Portugal and is preparing to obtain citizenship.