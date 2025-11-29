Lahore: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly and former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar has said that the decrease in diplomatic relations increases tensions between countries.

Former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar said that we should not be afraid of AI, using it positively is the need of the hour, AI can play an effective role in dealing with climate change.

She said that in today’s era, the importance of diplomacy has increased more than ever, the decrease in diplomatic relations increases tensions between countries.

She said that in today’s era, nuclear risk has increased to a dangerous level, it is imperative to take immediate and effective measures for nuclear safety.

Hina Rabbani Khar said that China laid the foundation for development through systematic planning of its technology. Two years ago, China’s EV market was non-existent, but today China has surpassed the rest of the world in EV technology.