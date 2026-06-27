CARACAS, VENEZUELA: Two powerful earthquakes rocked the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, with magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 striking within seconds of each other, causing widespread destruction.

According to media reports, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 920, with more than 3,360 injured and hundreds feared trapped under the rubble.

It should be recalled that the two most powerful earthquakes in Venezuela on Wednesday, which struck within a minute, caused the collapse of several residential and commercial buildings, with hundreds of people still trapped under the rubble.

Emergency rescue operations are underway after the earthquake, with volunteers working to rescue people trapped under the rubble, and several bodies have been pulled out so far, while dozens of injured are in critical condition.

Citizens came out of their homes in fear due to the earthquake.

The earthquake struck at 6:04 pm local time in an area west of Caracas, but its tremors were felt throughout Venezuela and even as far as Bogota, the capital of neighboring Colombia.

Rescue teams are busy with rescue operations in the affected areas, while in many places people are feared to be buried under rubble.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), there is a risk of massive loss of life and property due to the earthquakes.

The agency has estimated that the death toll is 44 percent likely to exceed 10,000, which is why the situation is being described as extremely worrying.

Venezuela’s main international airport closed due to severe damage

Venezuela’s main international airport, Maiquetia Airport, has been closed due to severe damage caused by the earthquake, government official Rodriguez said.

Videos released immediately after the earthquake showed passengers and staff fleeing the airport’s corridors in panic, while large clouds of dust were seen falling from the roofs during the tremors.

Authorities said the airport was being assessed for damage and flights would be suspended until further inspections were completed.

The earthquakes came at a time when Venezuela was celebrating a national holiday and a large number of people were at home, raising fears of a further increase in casualties.

Authorities have declared emergency in the affected areas while hospitals, rescue agencies and security forces have been fully mobilized.

According to initial reports, electricity and communication systems have also been affected in many areas, while the complete picture of the disaster may take time to emerge.

Assurance of all possible cooperation from the US Deputy Secretary of State

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has said that the US stands with the Venezuelan people in this difficult time and is in constant contact with the relevant authorities for relief activities.

In his statement on social media website X, Christopher Landau said that the United States stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela after the devastating earthquakes that occurred this evening. We are in touch with the local authorities and assistance is being mobilized.