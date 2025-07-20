The death toll from recent monsoon rains in Punjab has climbed to 135, with hundreds more injured, according to a fact sheet released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The report stated that 135 citizens have lost their lives and 479 sustained injuries due to incidents linked to the rains, including roof collapses, lightning strikes, electrocution, and drowning. A total of 156 homes have also been damaged, primarily due to structural weaknesses.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said no rain was recorded in Punjab over the past 24 hours. However, the fourth spell of monsoon showers is expected to begin this evening (Sunday), with a high risk of urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

He confirmed that water levels in rivers and barrages across Punjab remain normal, while swimming in rivers, canals, and drains is strictly prohibited.

The PDMA spokesperson added that a moderate flood situation persists in the Indus River at Tarbela, Chashma, and Taunsa, but the authority has taken all necessary precautionary measures in anticipation of potential flooding.