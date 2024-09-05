Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with David Lammy, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, where they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed regional issues of common interest.

According to Foreign Office press release, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the significance of a robust Pakistan-UK partnership, advancing the extensive bilateral agenda, and fostering regional peace and stability. He also praised the efforts of British-Pakistanis in strengthening relations between the two nations.

DPM Dar expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Foreign Secretary Lammy on shared concerns such as climate action, creating opportunities for young people, and enhancing trade and investment. He reiterated Pakistan’s aim to elevate their close, historic relationship into an enhanced strategic partnership.

Foreign Secretary Lammy congratulated DPM Dar on Pakistan’s election to the UN Security Council and reaffirmed the UK’s support for Pakistan throughout its term. The two ministers also agreed to remain engaged as they prepare for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October 2024.