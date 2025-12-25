Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Isha Dar renewed Pakistan’s commitment to pluralism, interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

In a message on the eve of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas, he said: “Our diversity is a source of pride and strength”.

“Today, as we commemorate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, and celebrate the joyous festival of Christmas with our Christian friends worldover, this shared occasion reflects the inclusive vision and moral foundations upon which Pakistan was established,” read his message.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was not only the architect of our independence but a statesman of unwavering principles and exceptional clarity. He envisioned Pakistan as a democratic state, functioning on the principles of equality, pluralism, and respect for the fundamental rights of all citizens, without distinction of religion, race or ethnicity. In his historic address of 11 August 1947, he categorically affirmed that the state would make no distinction between one citizen and another. Our commitment to protect minority rights, equality and religious freedom remains a cornerstone of our Constitution and national ethos.”

Dar extended warm Christmas greetings to Christian community, and reaffirmed a commitment to religious freedom, equality, and pluralism, as envisioned by the founding fathers of Pakistan and reflected in our Constitution.

“Christian Fellow Citizens have made invaluable contributions to Pakistan’s development in education, healthcare, public service and national defense by serving the nation with dedication, patriotism and honor,” he said.

“Christmas embodies universal values of peace, compassion, sacrifice and love for humanity. All these values resonate deeply with Islamic teachings and with the ideals envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.

“As we honor the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam today, celebrate Christmas, let us carry forward his message of peace and goodwill, today and always,” read the message.

He wished all Christians around the world a Merry Christmas and paid his deepest heartfelt tribute to Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.