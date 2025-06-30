A recent study has revealed an interesting and somewhat surprising finding that excessive consumption of dairy products, especially before bed, can cause bad dreams or disturbed sleep.

One study found that some people who consumed large amounts of milk, cheese, ice cream or yogurt before bed complained of bad dreams, disturbed sleep or unusual dreams.

The people involved in the study said that after consuming dairy products, their dreams became: more vivid, unreal or disturbing.

Actually, milk and cheese contain an amino acid called tyrosine, which increases dopamine in the brain. This can increase brain activity, which can lead to intense or unusual dreams during sleep.

In addition, consuming dairy products before bed can cause gas, indigestion or heartburn, which can affect unpleasant sleep and dreams. Some people are mentally sensitive and food directly affects their neurological patterns.

A famous study published in the International Journal of Dream Research found that about 17-20% of people reported that their dreams were disturbing after consuming dairy products.

Everyone’s physical and mental state is different. Some people don’t mind, and milk actually helps them sleep better. However, experts say to avoid dairy products 2 to 3 hours before bedtime.