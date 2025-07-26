Pakistan Customs has seized over 303 kilograms of smuggled gold during operations carried out over the past 10 years, official documents have revealed.

According to data, the gold was confiscated between 2014-15 and 2024-25, amounting to more than 7 maunds in total.

The highest volume of gold seizure was recorded in 2017-18, when more than 58 kilograms of smuggled gold was confiscated and 53 smuggling cases were registered. The second-highest was in 2020-21 with over 48 kilograms of gold seized and 62 cases registered.

The documents further revealed that the lowest volume of gold seizure occurred in the last two years—2022-23 and 2023-24—indicating a possible decline in smuggling activity. Customs authorities have decided to implement stricter measures to curb illegal trade and reinforce border security.