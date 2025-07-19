Authorities once again imposed a day-long curfew in the Upper and Lower South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to security concerns.

According to sources, curfew will remain imposed in Upper South Waziristan from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

The district administration of Upper South Waziristan has announced that curfew will be in place throughout the district today (Friday). Meanwhile, in Lower South Waziristan, the areas from Khumrang in Tehsil Birmal to Wana, and from Wana to Azizabad Chowk, will remain closed.

Authorities have advised commuters to use alternate routes. The general public has also been requested to cooperate with the administration during the curfew hours.