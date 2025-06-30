Rawalpindi: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has launched ticket sales for its much-anticipated white-ball home series against Pakistan, sticking to the original schedule despite a proposal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to alter the match format.

The series will begin with three T20 Internationals at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida on July 31, August 2 and 3, followed by three ODIs in Trinidad on August 8, 10 and 12 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.While the PCB had floated a request to convert the ODI leg into T20Is — in a bid to gear up for upcoming T20 tournaments like the 2025 Asia Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup — CWI appears firm on sticking to the pre-approved format.

Although no official denial has been issued, sources close to CWI suggest the board is likely to reject the proposal and retain the series as originally planned.Meanwhile, ticket sales have begun with a limited-time 2-for-1 deal on T20I tickets and 50% off on individual ticket prices to attract fans in the US. The minimum ticket price for ODI matches has been set at $8, while the most expensive seats will cost up to $175.