ISLAMABAD: In a bid to expedite the vaccination process in Islamabad, the health authorities have decided to open centres for the administration of COVID jabs in every union council of the federal capital.

The vaccination centres will be established in the urban and rural union councils of the capital and are aimed at facilitating the public and improving the rate of COVID-19 vaccination.

The vaccination centres will be established in basic health units (BHUs) and rural health units and government schools.

According to sources privy to the matter, there would be four vaccinators at every centre as 92 vaccinators would be hired in total on a temporary basis.

“They will receive Rs45,000 monthly stipend,” they said adding that those recruited would be assessed on the basis of their experience as a medical or nursing assistant.

They further said that so far 700,000 people have been vaccinated in the federal capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government commenced administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States in Islamabad.

According to National Command and Operational Centre (NCOC), the administration of the Moderna vaccine has started at Mass Vaccination Center F-9 Park Islamabad.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) thoroughly monitoring different variants of the coronavirus, quoting a spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health.

Different variants of the virus being monitored with genome sequencing of the test samples, according to the spokesperson.

“In May and June, presence of different variants of the coronavirus was confirmed in the country,” health ministry spokesperson said.

Alpha, Beta and Delta variants of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Pakistan, spokesperson said. Alpha, Beta and Delta viruses were first found in UK, South Africa and India. The NIH is following the protocols with regard to foreign origin coronavirus cases, the spokesperson added.