LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Saturday that issues such as medicine access, infrastructure projects, single-payer healthcare, and hiring for government hospital open positions will be sorted quickly.

The province’s Coronavirus and Dengue scenarios were also thoroughly examined. Provincial Minister Rafique stated that improving healthcare facilities for patients in government hospitals was critical. The shortage of doctors in Punjab’s government hospitals will be addressed, and appropriate hygiene preparations will be decided to make.

The minister also stated that highly specialized degree programs, such as vascular surgery, will be established in Punjab’s medical schools.

The Minister arrived at the conclusion that the government’s ultimate goal was Universal Health Insurance, of the kind that he attributed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.