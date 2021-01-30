Saudi Arabia has extended the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and the reopening of its ports from March 31 to May 17, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Friday, citing an interior ministry official.

The ministry said it will be extending its travel restrictions due to the current global delays in vaccine deliveries by manufacturers and in light of the second wave of the virus spreading rapidly around the world.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s ministry of interior had announced to lift the temporary travel ban by the end of March on the international flights it imposed due to Covid-19.

Saudi Arabia reported 253 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 216 the previous day. There are 2,157 active cases, 362 of them in critical condition. Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours in kingdom. The death toll now stands at 6,366.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 21, Saudi Arabia had ‘temporarily’ suspended all international flights for one week amid a new strain of COVID-19 among a number of countries.