LAHORE: Amid third wave of a novel coronavirus, Punjab University has announced 20 percent fee reduction to the students.

Punjab University is closed for in-person classes due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Apart from fee concession, now the online classes that were scheduled to commence from May 6, have also been postponed.

The spokesperson of the university said that online classes at the university have been postponed due to the Eidul Fitr holidays. Meanwhile, the local students have been directed to vacate the hostel from May 5 (tomorrow) and only students hailing from other countries can reside at the hostel.

Earlier, the Federal government notified a 20 percent fee concession for closed Islamabad education institutes for the month of April and onwards in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood shared a notification regarding a 20 percent fee concession during the closure of private educational institutes during the third wave of the pandemic.