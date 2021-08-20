ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 89,673 one of the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Friday with 3,239 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,027 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 64 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and six of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the total 70 deaths occurred, 30 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,893 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.23 percent. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 46%, Bahawalpur 66%, Lahore 38% and Multan 58%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Abbottabad 79%, Swat 70%, Multan 59%, and Bahawalpur 51%.

Around 472 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 51,982 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 15,534 in Sindh, 20,345 in Punjab, 10,065 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,363 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 667 in Balochistan, and 1,008 in AJK.

Around 1,002,430 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,116,886 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 30,314, Balochistan 31,755, GB 9,526, ICT 95,491, KP 155,153, Punjab 377,208 and Sindh 417,439.

About 24,783 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 6,556 people perished in Sindh, 25 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospital on Thursday.

11,479 people died in Punjab died with 24 deaths occured in past 24 hours. Some 20 individuals died in the hospitals and four out of the hospitals.

As many as 4,730 people expired in KP, 16 of them died in hospitals on Thursday, 842 individuals died in ICT, three of them perished in the hospital on Thursday, 335 people died in Balochistan, 169 infected people perished in GB, and 672 people died in AJK, succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 17,115,272 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 5,387 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.