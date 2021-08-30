ISLAMABAD: Islamabad District and Sessions Court Monday extended the judicial remand of prime accused Zahir Jaffer till September 6.

The accused Zahir Jaffer was brought to the bakshi khana of Islamabad District and Sessions Court in strict security and his attendance was marked. ICT Police did not produce the accused killer of Zahir Jaffer in the court and took him back to the Adiala Jail from Bakhshi Khana.

Earlier, the Islamabad police investigation found Zahir Jaffar guilty of murdering 27-year-old Noor Mukadam on July 20. The Homicide Investigation Unit of the Kohsar police station prepared the case challan on Saturday.

Jaffer’s parents, Therapy Works CEO, and other suspects have been named as accomplices of the prime suspect. In the challan, the ICT police requested the court to give strict punishment to Jaffer. “Other suspects in the case should be penalised for hiding the crime from the police,” the challan said.

Noor, 27, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.